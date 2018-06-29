Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
29.06.2018 14:30:03
Omnicell Buy
Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat Omnicell Inc. wieder aufgenommen mit der Einstufung "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 63 USD.
|Zusammenfassung: Omnicell Inc. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Omnicell Inc.
|Analyst:
The Benchmark Company
|Kursziel:
$ 63.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 52.60
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19.77%
|Rating update:
resumed
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 52.45
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.11%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Omnicell Inc.
|52.39
|2.18%
