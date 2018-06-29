29.06.2018 14:30:03

Omnicell Buy

Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat Omnicell Inc. wieder aufgenommen mit der Einstufung "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 63 USD.
Zusammenfassung: Omnicell Inc. Buy
Unternehmen:
Omnicell Inc. 		Analyst:
The Benchmark Company 		Kursziel:
$ 63.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 52.60 		Abst. Kursziel*:
19.77%
Rating update:
resumed 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 52.45 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.11%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

