31.07.2018 13:35:30

Oil States International Market Perform

Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Oil States International Inc. von 36 auf 33 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Market Perform" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Oil States International Inc. Market Perform
Unternehmen:
Oil States International Inc. 		Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 33.00
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 35.20 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-6.25%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 35.20 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6.25%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

