Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
31.07.2018 13:35:30
Oil States International Market Perform
Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Oil States International Inc. von 36 auf 33 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Market Perform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Oil States International Inc. Market Perform
|Unternehmen:
Oil States International Inc.
|Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
$ 33.00
|Rating jetzt:
Market Perform
|Kurs*:
$ 35.20
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6.25%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 35.20
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6.25%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Oil States International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Oil States International Inc.mehr Analysen
|13:35
|Oil States International Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|30.04.18
|Oil States International Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|30.10.17
|Oil States International Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|10.10.17
|Oil States International Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.17
|Oil States International Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|13:35
|Oil States International Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|30.04.18
|Oil States International Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|30.10.17
|Oil States International Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|10.10.17
|Oil States International Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.17
|Oil States International Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|04.08.17
|Oil States International Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|14.07.17
|Oil States International Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|13:35
|Oil States International Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|30.04.18
|Oil States International Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|30.10.17
|Oil States International Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|10.10.17
|Oil States International Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.17
|Oil States International Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oil States International Inc.
|34.39
|-0.46%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:57
|
Lake Street
Nautilus Group Buy
|14:54
|
Lake Street
Chegg Hold
|14:46
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Varonis Systems Buy
|14:44
|
The Benchmark Company
Intevac Buy
|14:30
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Integrated Device Technology Buy
|14:18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Activision Blizzard Buy
|14:06
|
equinet AG
XING accumulate
|13:50
|
Independent Research GmbH
Axel Springer Halten
|13:49
|
Nomura
Twitter Neutral
|13:41
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Fortinet Buy
|13:39
|
Craig Hallum
Integrated Device Technology Buy
|13:37
|
Independent Research GmbH
Lufthansa kaufen
|13:35
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Oil States International Market Perform
|13:34
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Trinet Group Buy
|13:30
|
Maxim Group
Net 1 Ueps Technologies Buy
|13:29
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Trex Hold
|13:28
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care Hold
|13:27
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Square Buy
|13:25
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Buy
|13:24
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
KLA-Tencor Buy
|13:23
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
EPR Properties Hold
|13:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Brixmor Property Group Hold
|13:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
athenahealth Hold
|13:21
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Varonis Systems Buy
|13:17
|
Barclays Capital
Vivendi Equal weight
|12:58
|
Morgan Stanley
Credit Suisse overweight
|12:53
|
UBS AG
Lufthansa buy
|12:52
|
Independent Research GmbH
Fresenius kaufen
|12:52
|
UBS AG
HeidelbergCement buy
|12:50
|
Barclays Capital
GEA Equal weight
|12:49
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
GEA buy
|12:48
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Sanofi buy
|12:48
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
adidas buy
|12:47
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Credit Suisse buy
|12:47
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nokia Neutral
|12:46
|
Credit Suisse Group
Air Liquide Underperform
|12:45
|
Independent Research GmbH
GEA Halten
|12:45
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
RIB Software buy
|12:45
|
UBS AG
FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|12:43
|
UBS AG
Fresenius Sell
|12:41
|
UBS AG
Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|12:32
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
HeidelbergCement Hold
|12:30
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Axel Springer Halten
|12:28
|
Credit Suisse Group
Commerzbank verkaufen
|12:23
|
S&P Capital IQ
Vivendi Hold
|12:20
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Lufthansa buy
|12:17
|
UBS AG
Gamesa buy
|12:13
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
KLA-Tencor Outperform
|12:11
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Fresenius Medical Care buy
|12:10
|
Chardan Capital Markets
Castlight Healt b Neutral