NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Wells Fargo hat das Kursziel für Nike von 74 auf 82 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Market Perform" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Entsprechend der Einstufung sieht Wells Fargo die Aktie als ausreichend bewertet an. Zudem dürfte die Gesamtrendite

der Aktie auf Sicht von zwölf Monaten in etwa der Marktrendite entsprechen./ajx



Datum der Analyse: 28.06.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.