NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Wells Fargo hat das Kursziel für Nike von 74 auf 82 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Market Perform" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Entsprechend der Einstufung sieht Wells Fargo die Aktie als ausreichend bewertet an. Zudem dürfte die Gesamtrendite
der Aktie auf Sicht von zwölf Monaten in etwa der Marktrendite entsprechen./ajx

Datum der Analyse: 28.06.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Nike Inc. neutral
Unternehmen:
Nike Inc. 		Analyst:
Wells Fargo & Co 		Kursziel:
$ 82.00
Rating jetzt:
neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 79.48 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.17%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 79.68 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.91%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

29.06.18 Nike overweight Barclays Capital
29.06.18 Nike overweight Atlantic Equities
29.06.18 Nike Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.06.18 Nike neutral Wells Fargo & Co
29.06.18 Nike Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nike Inc. 79.00 9.72% Nike Inc.

