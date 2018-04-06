06.04.2018 18:22:08

National Storage Affiliates Trust Market Perform

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat die Einstufung für National Storage Affiliates Trust Shs of Benef Interest auf "Market Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 26 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: National Storage Affiliates Trust Shs of Benef Interest Market Perform
Unternehmen:
National Storage Affiliates Trust Shs of Benef Interest 		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
$ 26.00
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		 Kurs*:
20.38 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
27.58%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 25.10 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.59%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu National Storage Affiliates Trust Shs of Benef Interestmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

