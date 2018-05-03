NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 86 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal habe in etwa den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Aussagen zur Produktpipeline ließen den Rückschluss zu, dass das Biotech-Unternehmen weiter auf einem guten Weg sei./tih/mis



Datum der Analyse: 03.05.2018



