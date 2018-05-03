03.05.2018 15:21:44

MorphoSys Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 86 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal habe in etwa den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Aussagen zur Produktpipeline ließen den Rückschluss zu, dass das Biotech-Unternehmen weiter auf einem guten Weg sei./tih/mis

Datum der Analyse: 03.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
MorphoSys AG 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
86.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
89.15 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-3.53%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
87.90 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2.16%
Analyst Name::
Keyur Parekh 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:21 MorphoSys Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:29 MorphoSys buy Commerzbank AG
02.05.18 MorphoSys Underperform RBC Capital Markets
02.05.18 MorphoSys buy Commerzbank AG
01.05.18 MorphoSys buy Deutsche Bank AG

