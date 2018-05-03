03.05.2018 15:21:44
MorphoSys Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 86 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal habe in etwa den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Aussagen zur Produktpipeline ließen den Rückschluss zu, dass das Biotech-Unternehmen weiter auf einem guten Weg sei./tih/mis
Datum der Analyse: 03.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
MorphoSys AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
86.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
89.15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3.53%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
87.90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2.16%
|Analyst Name::
Keyur Parekh
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
