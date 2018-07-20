20.07.2018 15:09:15

Microsoft Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Wells Fargo hat das Kursziel für die Aktien des Software-Herstellers Microsoft von 115 auf 120 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Gemäß der Einstufung betrachtet Wells Fargo die Papiere als attraktiv bewertet. Zudem dürfte die Gesamtrendite der Anteilsscheine auf Sicht von zwölf Monaten über der Marktrendite liegen./edh/la

Datum der Analyse: 20.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Corp. Outperform
Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp. 		Analyst:
Wells Fargo & Co 		Kursziel:
$ 120.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 107.53 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11.60%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 106.92 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12.23%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

15:13 Microsoft overweight Barclays Capital
15:12 Microsoft buy Nomura
15:11 Microsoft overweight Atlantic Equities
15:09 Microsoft Outperform Wells Fargo & Co
15:05 Microsoft Neutral Macquarie Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 108.00 1.89% Microsoft Corp.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

16:16 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Six Flags Entertainment Neutral
15:27 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Philip Morris Buy
15:26 Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
AmerisourceBergen Neutral
15:26 Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
McKesson Neutral
15:21 Morgan Stanley
Société Générale (Societe Generale) neutral
15:21 Morgan Stanley
BNP Paribas kaufen
15:17 Baader Bank
Unilever buy
15:13 Barclays Capital
Microsoft overweight
15:12 Nomura
Microsoft buy
15:11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Philips Conviction Buy List
15:11 Atlantic Equities
Microsoft overweight
15:09 Wells Fargo & Co
Microsoft Outperform
15:07 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Facebook Buy
15:05 Macquarie Research
Microsoft Neutral
15:02 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ABB Conviction Buy List
15:00 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
General Electric Neutral
14:58 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Enel buy
14:53 DZ BANK
Brenntag Halten
14:53 S&P Capital IQ
Alstom Hold
14:52 Warburg Research
Symrise buy
14:52 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
14:51 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
General Electric Underweight
14:38 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Skyworks Solutions Buy
14:38 Craig Hallum
Skyworks Solutions Buy
14:37 Needham & Company, LLC
Skyworks Solutions Buy
14:31 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens Neutral
14:05 UBS AG
easyJet Neutral
14:05 UBS AG
Ryanair buy
14:05 UBS AG
International Consolidated Airlines buy
14:05 UBS AG
Vodafone Group buy
14:01 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
14:00 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ExxonMobil Neutral
13:58 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
13:57 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Tesla Underweight
13:54 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Roche overweight
13:53 Independent Research GmbH
Software Halten
13:53 DZ BANK
SAP kaufen
13:52 Kepler Cheuvreux
Unilever buy
13:52 DZ BANK
Dürr Halten
13:51 Kepler Cheuvreux
Zalando Hold
13:46 Telsey Advisory Group
Amazon Outperform
13:45 Kepler Cheuvreux
Covestro buy
13:44 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Semtech Buy
13:44 Kepler Cheuvreux
BASF buy
13:43 Kepler Cheuvreux
ABB buy
13:43 Needham & Company, LLC
Axon Enterprise Buy
13:42 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Skechers USA Buy
13:39 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Dril-Quip Neutral
13:26 Williams Capital
Energen Hold
13:23 Bernstein Research
Microsoft Outperform

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB