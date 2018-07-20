Microsoft Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Wells Fargo hat das Kursziel für die Aktien des Software-Herstellers Microsoft von 115 auf 120 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Gemäß der Einstufung betrachtet Wells Fargo die Papiere als attraktiv bewertet. Zudem dürfte die Gesamtrendite der Anteilsscheine auf Sicht von zwölf Monaten über der Marktrendite liegen./edh/la
Datum der Analyse: 20.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Corp. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
Wells Fargo & Co
|Kursziel:
$ 120.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 107.53
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.60%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 106.92
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12.23%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|108.00
|1.89%
