17.05.2018 19:06:09

Mellanox Technologies Buy

Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für Mellanox Technologies LtdShs von 95 auf 100 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Mellanox Technologies LtdShs Buy
Unternehmen:
Mellanox Technologies LtdShs 		Analyst:
The Benchmark Company 		Kursziel:
$ 100.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 87.35 		Abst. Kursziel*:
14.48%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 86.75 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.27%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Mellanox Technologies LtdShs

Analysen zu Mellanox Technologies LtdShs

19:06 Mellanox Technologies Buy The Benchmark Company
17.04.18 Mellanox Technologies Buy The Benchmark Company
13.04.18 Mellanox Technologies Buy The Benchmark Company
22.02.18 Mellanox Technologies Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.12.17 Mellanox Technologies Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mellanox Technologies LtdShs 86.90 2.36% Mellanox Technologies LtdShs

