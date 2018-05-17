Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
17.05.2018 19:06:09
Mellanox Technologies Buy
Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für Mellanox Technologies LtdShs von 95 auf 100 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Mellanox Technologies LtdShs Buy
|Unternehmen:
Mellanox Technologies LtdShs
|Analyst:
The Benchmark Company
|Kursziel:
$ 100.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 87.35
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14.48%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 86.75
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.27%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Mellanox Technologies LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mellanox Technologies LtdShsmehr Analysen
|19:06
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|17.04.18
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|13.04.18
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|22.02.18
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|07.12.17
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|19:06
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|17.04.18
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|13.04.18
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|22.02.18
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|07.12.17
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|19:06
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|17.04.18
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|13.04.18
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|22.02.18
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|07.12.17
|Mellanox Technologies Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|09.10.17
|Mellanox Technologies Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.11.17
|Mellanox Technologies Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mellanox Technologies LtdShs
|86.90
|2.36%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|19:15
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|19:11
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
MorphoSys overweight
|19:06
|
S&P Capital IQ
Alstom Hold
|19:06
|
The Benchmark Company
Mellanox Technologies Buy
|19:05
|
Commerzbank AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|19:04
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Brightcove Buy
|19:00
|
Baader Bank
zooplus Hold
|16:00
|
Maxim Group
BeiGene Buy
|15:26
|
RBC Capital Markets
Walmart Sector Perform
|15:17
|
The Benchmark Company
Take Two Buy
|15:13
|
Citigroup Corp.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|15:11
|
Citigroup Corp.
Merck buy
|15:06
|
Independent Research GmbH
Südzucker Halten
|15:03
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
TAG Immobilien Halten
|14:57
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|14:54
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
KWS SAAT Halten
|14:52
|
Citigroup Corp.
thyssenkrupp Neutral
|14:52
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
RTL overweight
|14:50
|
DZ BANK
Bayer kaufen
|14:40
|
The Benchmark Company
Netease Buy
|14:29
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Loxo Oncology Buy
|14:07
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S overweight
|14:03
|
Maxim Group
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Hold
|14:01
|
Needham & Company, LLC
FLIR Systems Buy
|13:54
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Teradata Buy
|13:51
|
Warburg Research
RTL Hold
|13:50
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) Hold
|13:46
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
RTL Halten
|13:41
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Talanx kaufen
|13:30
|
Commerzbank AG
zooplus Hold
|13:21
|
Warburg Research
Nordex buy
|13:19
|
Credit Suisse Group
K+S Underperform
|12:53
|
Independent Research GmbH
HHLA Halten
|12:52
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Novartis Hold
|12:51
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Macys Market Perform
|12:47
|
Imperial Capital
California Resources Outperform
|12:47
|
Imperial Capital
Air Transport Services Group In-line
|12:43
|
Independent Research GmbH
LEONI Halten
|12:43
|
Independent Research GmbH
MLP Halten
|12:43
|
Independent Research GmbH
Ceconomy St Halten
|12:30
|
Independent Research GmbH
Wirecard Halten
|12:29
|
Barclays Capital
Airbus overweight
|12:29
|
Independent Research GmbH
Daimler Halten
|12:29
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|12:28
|
Independent Research GmbH
Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|12:28
|
Barclays Capital
1&1 Drillisch overweight
|12:28
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Fresenius buy
|12:23
|
Barclays Capital
United Internet overweight
|12:19
|
equinet AG
CTS Eventim Neutral
|12:18
|
Barclays Capital
Coca-Cola overweight