Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
13.04.2018 14:43:52
Mellanox Technologies Buy
Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für Mellanox Technologies LtdShs von 80 auf 90 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Mellanox Technologies LtdShs Buy
|Unternehmen:
Mellanox Technologies LtdShs
|Analyst:
The Benchmark Company
|Kursziel:
$ 90.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 77.55
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16.05%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 77.55
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.05%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
