13.04.2018 14:43:52

Mellanox Technologies Buy

Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für Mellanox Technologies LtdShs von 80 auf 90 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Mellanox Technologies LtdShs Buy
Unternehmen:
Mellanox Technologies LtdShs 		Analyst:
The Benchmark Company 		Kursziel:
$ 90.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 77.55 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16.05%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 77.55 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.05%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

