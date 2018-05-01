Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
01.05.2018 13:30:43
McDonalds Hold
Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für McDonald's Corp. von 165 auf 168 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: McDonald's Corp. Hold
|Unternehmen:
McDonald's Corp.
|Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 168.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 167.44
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0.33%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 167.44
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.33%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu McDonald's Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu McDonald's Corp.mehr Analysen
|13:30
|McDonalds Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|12:32
|McDonalds overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.18
|McDonalds Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|18.04.18
|McDonalds Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|26.03.18
|McDonalds Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|13:30
|McDonalds Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|12:32
|McDonalds overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.18
|McDonalds Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|18.04.18
|McDonalds Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|26.03.18
|McDonalds Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|13:30
|McDonalds Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|12:32
|McDonalds overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.18
|McDonalds Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|18.04.18
|McDonalds Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.03.18
|McDonalds buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.16
|McDonalds Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|26.03.18
|McDonalds Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.01.18
|McDonalds Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|25.10.17
|McDonalds Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|25.10.17
|McDonalds Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.10.17
|McDonalds Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|McDonald's Corp.
|158.00
|0.64%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:02
|
Maxim Group
Intevac Hold
|13:57
|
Maxim Group
Texas Roadhouse Hold
|13:53
|
Maxim Group
Sterling Bancorp Buy
|13:37
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Intevac Neutral
|13:35
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
CatchMark Timber Trus a Buy
|13:32
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Trinet Group Buy
|13:30
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
McDonalds Hold
|13:30
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
JDcom Buy
|13:24
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Monolithic Power Systems Buy
|13:12
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Saia Buy
|12:52
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Inogen Strong Buy
|12:46
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
National Grid Neutral
|12:44
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BP buy
|12:43
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Fresenius Neutral
|12:40
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Telefónica buy
|12:39
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
RIB Software buy
|12:37
|
UBS AG
Apple buy
|12:32
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
McDonalds overweight
|12:19
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
AK Steel Market Perform
|12:15
|
Imperial Capital
Town Sports International Outperform
|12:03
|
RBC Capital Markets
BP Outperform
|11:44
|
Deutsche Bank AG
ADO Properties buy
|11:43
|
RBC Capital Markets
JUST EAT Sector Perform
|11:42
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Aroundtown SA buy
|11:42
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Grand City Properties buy
|11:41
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Wohnen buy
|11:39
|
Deutsche Bank AG
MorphoSys buy
|11:24
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Barclays buy
|11:24
|
HSBC
Lufthansa buy
|11:23
|
Citigroup Corp.
Lufthansa buy
|11:22
|
Citigroup Corp.
Telefónica Deutschland buy
|11:01
|
Citigroup Corp.
WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
|08:26
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Infineon overweight
|08:24
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Fraport overweight
|30.04.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Walmart Sector Perform
|30.04.18
|
DZ BANK
Hornbach Halten
|30.04.18
|
Maxim Group
Enova International Buy
|30.04.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Walmart Neutral
|30.04.18
|
Wolfe Research
Schneider Nationa b Peer Perform
|30.04.18
|
Gabelli & Co
Palo Alto Networks Hold
|30.04.18
|
Barclays Capital
Apple Equal weight
|30.04.18
|
Macquarie Research
Microsoft Neutral
|30.04.18
|
UBS AG
Vivendi buy
|30.04.18
|
UBS AG
Eni buy
|30.04.18
|
UBS AG
Diageo buy
|30.04.18
|
UBS AG
Telefónica Deutschland buy
|30.04.18
|
Morgan Stanley
BBVA Equal-Weight
|30.04.18
|
UBS AG
Airbus buy
|30.04.18
|
UBS AG
Salzgitter Neutral
|30.04.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Vonovia overweight