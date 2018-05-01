01.05.2018 13:30:43

McDonalds Hold

Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für McDonald's Corp. von 165 auf 168 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: McDonald's Corp. Hold
Unternehmen:
McDonald's Corp. 		Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 168.00
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
$ 167.44 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0.33%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 167.44 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.33%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

