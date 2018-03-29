29.03.2018 20:43:25

Lululemon Athletica Outperform

Der Analyst Wolfe Research hat Lululemon Athletica IncShs von Peer Perform auf "Outperform" hochgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 101 belassen..
Zusammenfassung: Lululemon Athletica IncShs Outperform
Unternehmen:
Lululemon Athletica IncShs 		Analyst:
Wolfe Research 		Kursziel:
$ 101.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 89.00 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13.48%
Rating update:
upgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 89.12 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.33%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Analysen

29.03.18 Lululemon Athletica Outperform Wolfe Research
28.03.18 Lululemon Athletica Hold Canaccord Adams
28.03.18 Lululemon Athletica Buy Needham & Company, LLC
09.01.18 Lululemon Athletica Buy Needham & Company, LLC
02.01.18 Lululemon Athletica Outperform Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica IncShs 89.12 3.68% Lululemon Athletica IncShs

