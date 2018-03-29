Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
29.03.2018 20:43:25
Lululemon Athletica Outperform
Der Analyst Wolfe Research hat Lululemon Athletica IncShs von Peer Perform auf "Outperform" hochgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 101 belassen..
|Zusammenfassung: Lululemon Athletica IncShs Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Lululemon Athletica IncShs
|Analyst:
Wolfe Research
|Kursziel:
$ 101.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 89.00
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13.48%
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 89.12
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.33%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Analysen
|29.03.18
|Lululemon Athletica Outperform
|Wolfe Research
|28.03.18
|Lululemon Athletica Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|28.03.18
|Lululemon Athletica Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|09.01.18
|Lululemon Athletica Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|02.01.18
|Lululemon Athletica Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|29.03.18
|Lululemon Athletica Outperform
|Wolfe Research
|28.03.18
|Lululemon Athletica Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|28.03.18
|Lululemon Athletica Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|09.01.18
|Lululemon Athletica Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|02.01.18
|Lululemon Athletica Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|29.03.18
|Lululemon Athletica Outperform
|Wolfe Research
|28.03.18
|Lululemon Athletica Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|09.01.18
|Lululemon Athletica Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|02.01.18
|Lululemon Athletica Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|07.12.17
|Lululemon Athletica Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|02.06.17
|Lululemon Athletica Sell
|Canaccord Adams
|28.03.18
|Lululemon Athletica Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|07.12.17
|Lululemon Athletica Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|07.12.17
|Lululemon Athletica Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|12.12.16
|Lululemon Athletica Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|09.06.16
|Lululemon Athletica Peer Perform
|Wolfe Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lululemon Athletica IncShs
|89.12
|3.68%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|29.03.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Constellation Brand a Buy
|29.03.18
|
Wolfe Research
Restoration Hardware Outperform
|29.03.18
|
Wolfe Research
Lululemon Athletica Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Westlake Chemical Market Perform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
WR Grace Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Venator Materials Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Tronox Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Sherwin-Williams Market Perform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
RPM International Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Praxair Market Perform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
PQ Group Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
PPG Industries Market Perform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Lyondellbasell Industries Market Perform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Hexcel Market Perform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Ferro Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Ecolab Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
DowDuPont Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
The Chemours Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Axalta Coating Systems Market Perform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Avery Dennison Market Perform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Ashland Global Outperform
|29.03.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Air Products and Chemicals Outperform
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Woodward Equal weight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Triumph Group Equal weight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
TransDigm Group overweight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Textron overweight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Spirit AeroSystems overweight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Raytheon Equal weight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Northrop Grumman overweight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Lockheed Martin Equal weight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
L3 Technologies overweight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Huntington Ingalls Industries overweight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Hexcel Equal weight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Harris Equal weight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
General Dynamics overweight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Esterline Technologies Underweight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
The Babcock & Wilcox Underweight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Boeing overweight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Arconic Equal weight
|29.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Allegheny Technologies overweight
|29.03.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
eBay Outperform
|29.03.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
RIB Software buy
|29.03.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Whitehorse Financial Buy
|29.03.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Jacobs Engineering Group Buy
|29.03.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
Renault buy
|29.03.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
Novavax Buy
|29.03.18
|
DZ BANK
Dürr Halten
|29.03.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Starbucks Neutral
|29.03.18
|
HSBC
BASF buy
|29.03.18
|
DZ BANK
Deutsche Bank kaufen