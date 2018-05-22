22.05.2018 13:18:37

Lululemon Athletica Hold

Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für Lululemon Athletica IncShs von 81 auf 97 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Lululemon Athletica IncShs Hold
Unternehmen:
Lululemon Athletica IncShs 		Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 97.00
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
$ 103.74 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-6.50%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 103.74 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6.50%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Analysen

13:18 Lululemon Athletica Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.05.18 Lululemon Athletica Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
29.03.18 Lululemon Athletica Outperform Wolfe Research
28.03.18 Lululemon Athletica Hold Canaccord Adams
28.03.18 Lululemon Athletica Buy Needham & Company, LLC

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lululemon Athletica IncShs

