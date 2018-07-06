06.07.2018 14:12:50

Lion Biotechnologies Buy

Der Analyst Chardan Capital Markets hat das Kursziel für Lion Biotechnologies Inc Registered Shs auf gesetzt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Lion Biotechnologies Inc Registered Shs Buy
Unternehmen:
Lion Biotechnologies Inc Registered Shs 		Analyst:
Chardan Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
11.06 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Lion Biotechnologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Lion Biotechnologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

14:12 Lion Biotechnologies Buy Chardan Capital Markets
10.04.18 Lion Biotechnologies Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
13.03.18 Lion Biotechnologies Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.
23.02.18 Lion Biotechnologies Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.
25.01.18 Lion Biotechnologies Buy H.C. Wainwright & Co.

