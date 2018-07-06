Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
06.07.2018 14:12:50
Lion Biotechnologies Buy
Der Analyst Chardan Capital Markets hat das Kursziel für Lion Biotechnologies Inc Registered Shs auf gesetzt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Lion Biotechnologies Inc Registered Shs Buy
|Unternehmen:
Lion Biotechnologies Inc Registered Shs
|Analyst:
Chardan Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
11.06 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lion Biotechnologies Inc Registered Shs
|13.60
|4.62%
