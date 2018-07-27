27.07.2018 14:56:12
Kering Outperform
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Kering auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 540 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis des Luxusgüterkonzerns sei etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Guillaume Gauvillé in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das organische Wachstum der Ertragsperle Gucci von 40 Prozent könnte von den verwöhnten Marktteilnehmern aber als enttäuschend angesehen werden./edh/ck
Datum der Analyse: 27.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Kering Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Kering
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
540.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
500.20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7.96%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
464.20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.33%
|Analyst Name::
Guillaume Gauvillé
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
