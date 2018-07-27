27.07.2018 14:56:12

Kering Outperform

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Kering auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 540 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis des Luxusgüterkonzerns sei etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Guillaume Gauvillé in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das organische Wachstum der Ertragsperle Gucci von 40 Prozent könnte von den verwöhnten Marktteilnehmern aber als enttäuschend angesehen werden./edh/ck

Datum der Analyse: 27.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Kering Outperform
Unternehmen:
Kering 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
540.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
500.20 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
7.96%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
464.20 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.33%
Analyst Name::
Guillaume Gauvillé 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:56 Kering Outperform Credit Suisse Group
14:40 Kering Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
14:39 Kering buy UBS AG
14:05 Kering buy Kepler Cheuvreux
13:01 Kering buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

