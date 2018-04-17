NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Johnson & Johnson nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 134 US-Dollar belassen. Das erste Quartal sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, vor allem dank positiver Währungseffekte, schrieb Analyst Jami Rubin in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Das Pharmageschäft verlaufe weiter solide./ajx/ck



Datum der Analyse: 17.04.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.