17.04.2018 15:45:29
JohnsonJohnson Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Johnson & Johnson nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 134 US-Dollar belassen. Das erste Quartal sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, vor allem dank positiver Währungseffekte, schrieb Analyst Jami Rubin in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Das Pharmageschäft verlaufe weiter solide./ajx/ck
Datum der Analyse: 17.04.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Johnson & Johnson Sell
|Unternehmen:
Johnson & Johnson
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 134.00
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
$ 129.35
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.59%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 130.11
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.99%
|Analyst Name::
Jami Rubin
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Johnson & Johnson
|124.00
|-0.80%
