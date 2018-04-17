17.04.2018 15:45:29

JohnsonJohnson Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Johnson & Johnson nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 134 US-Dollar belassen. Das erste Quartal sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, vor allem dank positiver Währungseffekte, schrieb Analyst Jami Rubin in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Das Pharmageschäft verlaufe weiter solide./ajx/ck

Datum der Analyse: 17.04.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Johnson & Johnson Sell
Unternehmen:
Johnson & Johnson 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 134.00
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
$ 129.35 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.59%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 130.11 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.99%
Analyst Name::
Jami Rubin 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

