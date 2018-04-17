17.04.2018 19:02:10

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3,70 Euro belassen. Durch den beschleunigten Abbau notleidender Kredite steige die Vermögensqualität italienischen Banken, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Unicredit und Intesa Sanpaolo seien gute Werte, um von dieser Tendenz zu profitieren./tih/edh

Datum der Analyse: 17.04.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
3.70 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
3.13 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18.28%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
3.08 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.29%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 3.54 1.27% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

