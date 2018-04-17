NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3,70 Euro belassen. Durch den beschleunigten Abbau notleidender Kredite steige die Vermögensqualität italienischen Banken, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Unicredit und Intesa Sanpaolo seien gute Werte, um von dieser Tendenz zu profitieren./tih/edh



Datum der Analyse: 17.04.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.