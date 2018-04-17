17.04.2018 19:02:10
Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3,70 Euro belassen. Durch den beschleunigten Abbau notleidender Kredite steige die Vermögensqualität italienischen Banken, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Unicredit und Intesa Sanpaolo seien gute Werte, um von dieser Tendenz zu profitieren./tih/edh
Datum der Analyse: 17.04.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
3.70 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
3.13 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18.28%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
3.08 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.29%
|Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Analysen
|19:02
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.18
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.03.18
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.18
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|08.03.18
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|3.54
|1.27%
