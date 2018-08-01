Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach einer Telefonkonferenz im Anschluss an die Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 3,20 Euro belassen. Nach Auffassung des Managements der Bank hat sich trotz der jüngsten Turbulenzen in Italien die Kundenwahrnehmung bezüglich der Branche nicht verändert, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Umfeld habe sich bislang als stabil erwiesen./la/ck
Datum der Analyse: 01.08.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
3.20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2.52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27.21%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2.51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27.34%
|Analyst Name::
Jean-Francois Neuez
|KGV*:
-
