10.05.2018 18:39:46
Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus CFRA hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 3,50 Euro belassen. Die Bank habe die Erwartungen im ersten Quartal übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auf dem aktuellen Kursniveau glichen sich Chancen und Risiken aus, begründete der sein "Hold"-Votum./mis/he
Datum der Analyse: 10.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
S&P Capital IQ
|Kursziel:
3.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
3.13 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.77%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
3.16 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.76%
|Analyst Name::
Firdaus Ibrahim
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|3.77
|6.48%
