03.07.2018 16:18:04
Interpublic Group of Cos Hold
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc. von 25 auf 23 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
$ 23.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 22.50
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2.22%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 22.33
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.00%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.12
|Interpublic: Erwartungen im zweiten Quartal geschlagen (Aktiencheck)
|
26.04.12
|Interpublic: Verlust im ersten Quartal leicht reduziert, Erwartungen getroffen (Aktiencheck)
|
24.02.12
|Interpublic-Aktie: Gewinn im vierten Quartal gesteigert, Erwartungen geschlagen (Aktiencheck)
|
08.11.06
|Interpublic kann Verlust drastisch verringern (Aktiencheck)
Analysen zu Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.mehr Analysen
|16:18
|Interpublic Group of Cos Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|03.04.18
|Interpublic Group of Cos Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|20.02.18
|Interpublic Group of Cos Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|14.08.17
|Interpublic Group of Cos Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.07.17
|Interpublic Group of Cos Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.
|22.26
|-2.23%
