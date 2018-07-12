12.07.2018 15:27:09

International Consolidated Airlines buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 765 Pence belassen. Die Kapazitätsbedingungen bei europäischen Fluggesellschaften verschlechterten sich weiter, die Aussichten bei den Ticketpreisen jedoch seien überraschend besser geworden, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In seinen Augen bleibt die British-Airways-Mutter IAG ein Profiteur der Kostenentwicklung auf Langstrecken./tih/la

Datum der Analyse: 12.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
7.65 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
7.53 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1.62%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
6.64 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.18%
Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

15:27 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
12:39 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
11:55 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
04.07.18 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
03.07.18 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 8.89 3.25% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

15:40 Baader Bank
zooplus Hold
15:40 Baader Bank
SAP buy
15:37 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schneider Electric overweight
15:35 Deutsche Bank AG
Saint-Gobain buy
15:34 UBS AG
Netflix Neutral
15:31 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Peugeot overweight
15:30 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
pbb Halten
15:29 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Orange overweight
15:28 UBS AG
easyJet Neutral
15:28 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Zurich Insurance overweight
15:27 Gabelli & Co
bluebird bio Buy
15:27 UBS AG
Ryanair buy
15:27 UBS AG
International Consolidated Airlines buy
15:26 Gabelli & Co
ServiceMaster Global Buy
15:26 UBS AG
Lufthansa buy
15:19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Assicurazioni Generali Sell
15:08 RBC Capital Markets
Aena Sector Perform
15:06 Morgan Stanley
HELLA GmbH & Equal-Weight
15:06 Morgan Stanley
Schaeffler Equal-Weight
15:06 Baader Bank
K+S Sell
15:05 Morgan Stanley
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Equal-Weight
15:05 Morgan Stanley
Continental overweight
15:05 Bernstein Research
Deutsche Telekom Outperform
15:04 Morgan Stanley
Peugeot Underweight
15:03 Morgan Stanley
BMW Underweight
15:02 Morgan Stanley
Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
14:59 Morgan Stanley
Daimler Equal-Weight
14:34 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Monster Beverage Buy
14:30 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
RingCentra a Buy
14:29 Independent Research GmbH
Gerresheimer Halten
14:28 Morgan Stanley
Netflix overweight
14:22 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Five9 Hold
14:21 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
8X8 Buy
14:20 Maxim Group
Ebix Buy
14:18 Maxim Group
VirTra Buy
14:18 Maxim Group
Yield10 Bioscience Buy
14:14 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
SM Energy Neutral
14:13 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Broadcom Neutral
13:04 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Evonik Neutral
13:00 Deutsche Bank AG
Carrefour Hold
12:49 Imperial Capital
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Outperform
12:49 Deutsche Bank AG
AXA Hold
12:48 Imperial Capital
American Airlines Outperform
12:48 Independent Research GmbH
Südzucker Halten
12:47 Baader Bank
WACKER CHEMIE buy
12:39 Bernstein Research
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
12:39 Bernstein Research
Ryanair market-perform
12:31 Bernstein Research
easyJet market-perform
12:30 Bernstein Research
Air France-KLM Underperform
12:29 Bernstein Research
Lufthansa Outperform

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB