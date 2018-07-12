International Consolidated Airlines buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 765 Pence belassen. Die Kapazitätsbedingungen bei europäischen Fluggesellschaften verschlechterten sich weiter, die Aussichten bei den Ticketpreisen jedoch seien überraschend besser geworden, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In seinen Augen bleibt die British-Airways-Mutter IAG ein Profiteur der Kostenentwicklung auf Langstrecken./tih/la
Datum der Analyse: 12.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
7.65 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
7.53 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.62%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
6.64 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.18%
|Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|8.89
|3.25%
