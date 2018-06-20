20.06.2018 06:44:31

International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 675 auf 740 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Es stimme nicht, dass höhere Treibstoffkosten sich permanent negativ auf die Margen auswirkten, schrieb Analyst Damian Brewer in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag

Datum der Analyse: 20.06.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
7.40 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
8.17 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-9.42%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
7.24 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.27%
Analyst Name::
Damian Brewer 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 8.89 3.25% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

