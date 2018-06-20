Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
20.06.2018 06:44:31
International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 675 auf 740 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Es stimme nicht, dass höhere Treibstoffkosten sich permanent negativ auf die Margen auswirkten, schrieb Analyst Damian Brewer in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag
Datum der Analyse: 20.06.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
7.40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
8.17 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9.42%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
7.24 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.27%
|Analyst Name::
Damian Brewer
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|06:44
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|15.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|06:44
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|15.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|15.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|10.05.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.05.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.02.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|31.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|12.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|06:44
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|04.05.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.03.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|26.02.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|8.89
|3.25%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|09:19
|
Bernstein Research
Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|08:58
|
Baader Bank
Ceconomy St buy
|08:51
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
WACKER CHEMIE buy
|08:49
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Hold
|08:03
|
HSBC
BBVA buy
|07:46
|
HSBC
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|07:45
|
HSBC
Ceconomy St buy
|06:44
|
RBC Capital Markets
International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|19.06.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Sarepta Therapeutics Buy
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
HELLA GmbH & kaufen
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
ElringKlinger Verkaufen
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
United Internet kaufen
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
1&1 Drillisch kaufen
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
DEUTZ kaufen
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
Bilfinger kaufen
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
KRONES kaufen
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
CTS Eventim kaufen
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
Bayer kaufen
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
Volkswagen (VW) vz Kauf
|19.06.18
|
Barclays Capital
Nike overweight
|19.06.18
|
UBS AG
Mattel Neutral
|19.06.18
|
The Benchmark Company
iClick Interactive Asia Group Buy
|19.06.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Sirius XM Hold
|19.06.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Neutral
|19.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Hold
|19.06.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Netflix Buy
|19.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
XPO Logistics Hold
|19.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Universal Truckload Services Hold
|19.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Landstar System Hold
|19.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Echo Global Logistics Buy
|19.06.18
|
BNP PARIBAS
Nokia Neutral
|19.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Carnival Buy
|19.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
CH Robinson Worldwide Buy
|19.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Intuit Buy
|19.06.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
SAP kaufen
|19.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Red Hat Market Perform
|19.06.18
|
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
Hornbach buy
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
Bertrandt Halten
|19.06.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Santander Neutral
|19.06.18
|
Baader Bank
FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|19.06.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Vonovia buy
|19.06.18
|
Independent Research GmbH
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen kaufen
|19.06.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Covestro Sell
|19.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
|19.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Daimler Equal-Weight
|19.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
BMW Underweight
|19.06.18
|
Warburg Research
Axel Springer buy
|19.06.18
|
DZ BANK
Symrise Halten
|19.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Deutsche Post overweight