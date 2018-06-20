NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 675 auf 740 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Es stimme nicht, dass höhere Treibstoffkosten sich permanent negativ auf die Margen auswirkten, schrieb Analyst Damian Brewer in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag



Datum der Analyse: 20.06.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.