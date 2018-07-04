International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 895 Pence belassen. Die Geschäftsaussichten für den Sommer seien sehr gut für die Fluggesellschaft, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Daten der US Airline Delta bestätigten eine positive Preisentwicklung in allen Bereichen. Das stärke das Vertrauen in das Transatlantik-Geschäft./mis/jha/
Datum der Analyse: 04.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
8.95 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
7.47 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19.78%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
6.67 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34.18%
|Analyst Name::
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|12:26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.07.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|20.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|12:26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.07.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|20.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|12:26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.07.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|22.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|06.03.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.02.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|31.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|20.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.06.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|04.05.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.03.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|26.02.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|8.89
|3.25%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
