ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 895 Pence belassen. Die Geschäftsaussichten für den Sommer seien sehr gut für die Fluggesellschaft, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Daten der US Airline Delta bestätigten eine positive Preisentwicklung in allen Bereichen. Das stärke das Vertrauen in das Transatlantik-Geschäft./mis/jha/



Datum der Analyse: 04.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.