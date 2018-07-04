04.07.2018 12:26:14

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 895 Pence belassen. Die Geschäftsaussichten für den Sommer seien sehr gut für die Fluggesellschaft, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Daten der US Airline Delta bestätigten eine positive Preisentwicklung in allen Bereichen. Das stärke das Vertrauen in das Transatlantik-Geschäft./mis/jha/

Datum der Analyse: 04.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
8.95 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
7.47 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
19.78%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
6.67 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34.18%
Analyst Name::
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 8.89 3.25% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

