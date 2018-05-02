02.05.2018 16:58:14

Intel buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Morningstar hat die Einstufung für die Aktien des Chipkonzerns Intel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 62 US-Dollar belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./tih/la

Datum der Analyse: 01.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intel Corp. buy
Unternehmen:
Intel Corp. 		Analyst:
Morningstar 		Kursziel:
$ 62.00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 52.80 		Abst. Kursziel*:
17.42%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 52.58 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.92%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen

16:58 Intel buy Morningstar
27.04.18 Intel market-perform Bernstein Research
27.04.18 Intel Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.18 Intel Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
24.04.18 Intel Underperform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intel Corp. 55.50 7.77% Intel Corp.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

18:01 Cowen and Company, LLC
HollyFrontier Market Perform
17:54 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Snap Perform
17:18 Pivotal Research Group
Sysco Buy
17:18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Euroshop Neutral
17:00 Seaport Global Securities
Verastem Buy
16:58 Morningstar
Intel buy
16:55 Morningstar
General Electric buy
16:54 Morningstar
Amazon Hold
16:53 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Walmart Hold
16:52 Morningstar
Walmart Hold
16:50 Morningstar
Pfizer buy
16:49 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Microsoft buy
16:48 Morningstar
Microsoft buy
16:46 Barclays Capital
McDonalds overweight
16:43 Macquarie Research
Apple Outperform
16:40 Barclays Capital
Apple Equal weight
16:39 Atlantic Equities
Apple Neutral
16:38 Morningstar
Apple Hold
16:36 RBC Capital Markets
T-Mobile US Outperform
16:35 BNP PARIBAS
Kering Underperform
16:05 Canaccord Adams
Apple Buy
16:04 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Umpqua Neutral
16:03 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Cathay General Bancorp Outperform
16:02 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
TCF Financial Neutral
15:57 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Nanometrics Buy
14:53 UBS AG
Fortis Buy
14:53 Cantor Fitzgerald
Aetna Overweight
14:41 The Benchmark Company
Coherent Buy
14:38 The Benchmark Company
Nanometrics Buy
14:38 Credit Suisse Group
DWS (Deutsche Asset Management) Neutral
14:37 HSBC
Apple buy
14:37 The Benchmark Company
1-800-FLOWERSCOM Buy
14:37 The Benchmark Company
Glu Mobile Buy
14:28 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Zurich Insurance overweight
14:26 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novo Nordisk Neutral
14:22 Maxim Group
Brinker International Buy
14:22 Maxim Group
Apple Buy
14:22 Maxim Group
Gilead Sciences Buy
14:22 Maxim Group
Seagate Hold
14:21 Needham & Company, LLC
Five9 Buy
14:19 Needham & Company, LLC
Advanced Energy Industries Buy
14:17 Needham & Company, LLC
II-VI Buy
14:12 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Archer Daniels Midland Neutral
14:09 BNP PARIBAS
Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
14:07 BNP PARIBAS
HUGO BOSS Outperform
14:07 UBS AG
Novo Nordisk buy
14:02 UBS AG
Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
14:02 Bernstein Research
Henkel vz Outperform
14:02 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Anheuser-Busch InBev Underweight
14:01 Bernstein Research
Beiersdorf Underperform

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB