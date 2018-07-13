NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Intel auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 60 US-Dollar belassen. Anlass der Studie ist die Übernahme von eASIC durch den Chip-Hersteller. Mit dem Zukauf stärke Intel die Position für Anwendungen, die eine hohe Prozessorleistung bei niedrigem Stromverbrauch voraussetzten, etwa den Mobilfunkstandard 5G und das Internet der Dinge, schrieb Analyst Amit Daryanani in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er rechne mit einer reibungslosen Eingliederung des Unternehmens in den Konzern./bek/gl



Datum der Analyse: 13.07.2018



