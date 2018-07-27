27.07.2018 15:05:50

Intel Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intel nach Zahlen für das zweite Quartal von 53 auf 49 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Chipkonzern habe zwar solide Resultate vorgelegt, allerdings führe der Zeitplan für die 10-Nanometer-Chiptechnologie zu höheren Konkurrenzdruck, schrieb Analyst Toshiya Hari in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. So sei hier der Start der Massenproduktion erst für ds zweite Halbjahr 2019 geplant./mis/bek

Datum der Analyse: 27.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intel Corp. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Intel Corp. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 49.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 48.12 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1.83%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 47.77 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.59%
Analyst Name::
Toshiya Hari 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Intel Corp. 48.00 -8.57%

