NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intel nach Zahlen für das zweite Quartal von 53 auf 49 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Chipkonzern habe zwar solide Resultate vorgelegt, allerdings führe der Zeitplan für die 10-Nanometer-Chiptechnologie zu höheren Konkurrenzdruck, schrieb Analyst Toshiya Hari in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. So sei hier der Start der Massenproduktion erst für ds zweite Halbjahr 2019 geplant./mis/bek



Datum der Analyse: 27.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.