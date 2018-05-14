Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Intel Neutral
PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Investmentbank Exane BNP Paribas hat die Einstufung für die Aktien des Chipkonzerns Intel auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 54 US-Dollar belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Jerome Ramel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./tih/la
Datum der Analyse: 14.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intel Corp. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Intel Corp.
|Analyst:
BNP PARIBAS
|Kursziel:
$ 54.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 55.04
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1.89%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 54.90
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1.64%
|Analyst Name::
Jerome Ramel
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|14.05.18
|Intel Neutral
|BNP PARIBAS
|07.05.18
|Intel market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.05.18
|Intel buy
|Morningstar
|27.04.18
|Intel market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.04.18
|Intel Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|56.00
|4.67%
