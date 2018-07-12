NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Stifel hat die Einstufung für die Aktien des Chipkonzerns Intel auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 60 US-Dollar belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Kevin Cassidy in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Gemäß der Einstufung "Hold" erwartet Stifel in den nächsten 12 Monaten eine Gesamtrendite der Papiere (prozentuale Kursveränderung plus Dividende) zwischen minus 5 und plus 10 Prozent./ck/la



Datum der Analyse: 12.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.