13.07.2018 16:04:28
Intel Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Stifel hat die Einstufung für die Aktien des Chipkonzerns Intel auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 60 US-Dollar belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Kevin Cassidy in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Gemäß der Einstufung "Hold" erwartet Stifel in den nächsten 12 Monaten eine Gesamtrendite der Papiere (prozentuale Kursveränderung plus Dividende) zwischen minus 5 und plus 10 Prozent./ck/la
Datum der Analyse: 12.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intel Corp. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Intel Corp.
|Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 60.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 52.29
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14.74%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 52.19
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.96%
|Analyst Name::
Kevin Cassidy
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen
|16:28
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:04
|Intel Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|12.07.18
|Intel Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.06.18
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.18
|Intel Hold
|The Benchmark Company
|16:28
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:04
|Intel Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|12.07.18
|Intel Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.06.18
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.18
|Intel Hold
|The Benchmark Company
|12.07.18
|Intel Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.06.18
|Intel Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|18.05.18
|Intel Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|18.05.18
|Intel Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|02.05.18
|Intel buy
|Morningstar
|26.06.18
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.04.18
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.01.18
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.01.18
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.10.17
|Intel Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:28
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:04
|Intel Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|27.06.18
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.18
|Intel Hold
|The Benchmark Company
|25.06.18
|Intel Neutral
|Nomura
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|52.50
|0.00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|17:07
|
Cascend Securities
Finisar Buy
|16:52
|
RBC Capital Markets
Citigroup Outperform
|16:28
|
RBC Capital Markets
Intel Sector Perform
|16:28
|
Morgan Stanley
Amazon overweight
|16:27
|
Morgan Stanley
Amgen overweight
|16:07
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Childrens Place Retail Stores Outperform
|16:06
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
McDonalds Hold
|16:06
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Urban Outfitters Neutral
|16:04
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Intel Hold
|16:03
|
Barclays Capital
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|16:01
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Alphabet A (ex Google) buy
|15:59
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
General Electric Underweight
|15:58
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Facebook buy
|15:57
|
Barclays Capital
Facebook overweight
|15:54
|
HSBC
ExxonMobil buy
|15:53
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Amgen buy
|15:52
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Coca-Cola Hold
|15:49
|
Nomura
Apple Neutral
|15:47
|
Barclays Capital
Amazon overweight
|15:38
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Amazon buy
|15:36
|
Macquarie Research
HOCHTIEF Neutral
|15:18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Siltronic buy
|15:15
|
Citigroup Corp.
Infineon buy
|15:11
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Perficient Buy
|15:11
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Buy
|14:46
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Neutral
|14:30
|
Maxim Group
Enova International Buy
|14:17
|
RBC Capital Markets
JPMorgan Chase & Outperform
|13:51
|
BTIG Research
Verastem Buy
|13:51
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Zogenix Buy
|13:48
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Align Technology Buy
|13:32
|
Barclays Capital
Bayer Equal weight
|13:30
|
Barclays Capital
HeidelbergCement overweight
|13:28
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Buy
|13:19
|
Morgan Stanley
SAP Equal-Weight
|13:17
|
Morgan Stanley
Wirecard Equal-Weight
|13:16
|
Morgan Stanley
Software Underweight
|13:15
|
Barclays Capital
Fresenius Medical Care Equal weight
|13:05
|
Citigroup Corp.
HeidelbergCement buy
|13:04
|
Citigroup Corp.
LafargeHolcim buy
|13:02
|
Barclays Capital
METRO (St) Equal weight
|12:40
|
Imperial Capital
Spirit Airlines Outperform
|12:38
|
Imperial Capital
Delta Air Lines Outperform
|12:13
|
Bernstein Research
innogy market-perform
|12:12
|
Bernstein Research
EON Outperform
|11:54
|
Credit Suisse Group
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|11:49
|
Credit Suisse Group
Klöckner & Neutral
|11:19
|
DZ BANK
Südzucker Halten
|11:10
|
Citigroup Corp.
Schaeffler Neutral
|11:07
|
HSBC
Covestro buy