18.05.2018 20:55:59
Infineon buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Infineon angesichts des Baus einer neuen Fabrik in Österreich auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 28,50 Euro belassen. Er sehe den Schritt positiv, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das sei ein Zeichen für die langfristig soliden fundamentalen Bedingungen in der Halbleiterbranche./tih/he
Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Infineon AG buy
|Unternehmen:
Infineon AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
28.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
24.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18.75%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
24.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18.75%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|Infineon AG
|29.10
|1.93%
