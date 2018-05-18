NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Infineon angesichts des Baus einer neuen Fabrik in Österreich auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 28,50 Euro belassen. Er sehe den Schritt positiv, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das sei ein Zeichen für die langfristig soliden fundamentalen Bedingungen in der Halbleiterbranche./tih/he



Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.