18.05.2018 17:22:48
Infineon Outperform
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Infineon nach der Ankündigung des Baus einer neuen Fabrik auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 25,30 Euro belassen. Mit dieser Entscheidung dürfte der Halbleiterhersteller die Vorrangstellung gegenüber anderen Herstellern von Chips für das Power-Management sichern, schrieb Analyst Achal Sultania in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./bek/tih
Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Infineon AG Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Infineon AG
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
25.30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
24.04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5.24%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
24.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.42%
|Analyst Name::
Achal Sultania
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Infineon AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Infineon AGmehr Analysen
|17:22
|Infineon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.05.18
|Infineon Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.18
|Infineon overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.18
|Infineon buy
|UBS AG
|04.05.18
|Infineon buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|17:22
|Infineon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.05.18
|Infineon Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.18
|Infineon overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.18
|Infineon buy
|UBS AG
|04.05.18
|Infineon buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|17:22
|Infineon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.05.18
|Infineon overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.18
|Infineon buy
|UBS AG
|04.05.18
|Infineon buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|04.05.18
|Infineon buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.18
|Infineon Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|13.10.17
|Infineon Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|06.10.17
|Infineon Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.07.17
|Infineon Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|17.07.17
|Infineon Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.05.18
|Infineon Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.18
|Infineon Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.18
|Infineon Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.18
|Infineon Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|03.05.18
|Infineon Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infineon AG
|29.10
|1.93%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|19:09
|
BMO Capital Markets
Magna Outperform
|19:08
|
BMO Capital Markets
Cenovus Energy Outperform
|18:58
|
Canaccord Adams
Heska Buy
|17:27
|
Credit Suisse Group
AXA Outperform
|17:22
|
RBC Capital Markets
Glencore Outperform
|17:22
|
Credit Suisse Group
Infineon Outperform
|17:12
|
DZ BANK
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) kaufen
|17:10
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Allianz Halten
|17:09
|
RBC Capital Markets
Hannover Rück neutral
|15:56
|
Chardan Capital Markets
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Buy
|15:45
|
Needham & Company, LLC
G1 Therapeutics Buy
|15:37
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
ElringKlinger Verkaufen
|15:32
|
Morgan Stanley
Amazon overweight
|15:29
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Cirrus Logic Market Perform
|15:28
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
QUALCOMM Market Perform
|15:28
|
RBC Capital Markets
Microsoft Outperform
|15:27
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Intel Market Perform
|15:24
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Silicon Laboratories Outperform
|15:23
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Ambarella Outperform
|15:23
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Monolithic Power Systems Outperform
|15:23
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
DSP Group Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Ceva Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Broadcom Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
NVIDIA Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Outperform
|15:20
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Walmart Hold
|15:20
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Walmart buy
|15:19
|
Credit Suisse Group
Pfizer Neutral
|15:18
|
Wells Fargo & Co
Intel Outperform
|15:18
|
Macquarie Research
Intel Outperform
|15:15
|
Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|15:15
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
General Electric Hold
|15:14
|
Morningstar
Coca-Cola buy
|15:11
|
Morningstar
ExxonMobil buy
|15:05
|
DZ BANK
RTL Halten
|14:58
|
BTIG Research
LaSalle Hotel Properties Buy
|14:55
|
UBS AG
Enbridge Energy Partners LPPartnership Units Neutral
|14:50
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
Barnes Group Neutral
|14:46
|
BMO Capital Markets
Welltower Market Perform
|14:36
|
UBS AG
Visa Neutral
|14:35
|
UBS AG
MasterCard Neutral
|14:29
|
Baader Bank
OSRAM buy
|14:21
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Buy
|14:08
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
GasLog Partners LP Partnership Units Neutral
|14:07
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Golar LNG Partners LP Partnership Units Neutral
|14:06
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Hoegh LNG Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
|14:03
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Five Prime Therapeutics Neutral
|14:02
|
Barclays Capital
Coupa Software Equal weight
|13:56
|
Warburg Research
Rocket Internet buy
|13:53
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Heska Neutral