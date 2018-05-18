18.05.2018 17:22:48

Infineon Outperform

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Infineon nach der Ankündigung des Baus einer neuen Fabrik auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 25,30 Euro belassen. Mit dieser Entscheidung dürfte der Halbleiterhersteller die Vorrangstellung gegenüber anderen Herstellern von Chips für das Power-Management sichern, schrieb Analyst Achal Sultania in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./bek/tih

Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Infineon AG Outperform
Unternehmen:
Infineon AG 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
25.30 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
24.04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
5.24%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
24.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.42%
Analyst Name::
Achal Sultania 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Infineon AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Infineon AGmehr Analysen

17:22 Infineon Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.05.18 Infineon Equal weight Barclays Capital
04.05.18 Infineon overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.05.18 Infineon buy UBS AG
04.05.18 Infineon buy Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Infineon AG 29.10 1.93% Infineon AG

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

19:09 BMO Capital Markets
Magna Outperform
19:08 BMO Capital Markets
Cenovus Energy Outperform
18:58 Canaccord Adams
Heska Buy
17:27 Credit Suisse Group
AXA Outperform
17:22 RBC Capital Markets
Glencore Outperform
17:22 Credit Suisse Group
Infineon Outperform
17:12 DZ BANK
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) kaufen
17:10 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Allianz Halten
17:09 RBC Capital Markets
Hannover Rück neutral
15:56 Chardan Capital Markets
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Buy
15:45 Needham & Company, LLC
G1 Therapeutics Buy
15:37 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
ElringKlinger Verkaufen
15:32 Morgan Stanley
Amazon overweight
15:29 Cowen and Company, LLC
Cirrus Logic Market Perform
15:28 Cowen and Company, LLC
QUALCOMM Market Perform
15:28 RBC Capital Markets
Microsoft Outperform
15:27 Cowen and Company, LLC
Intel Market Perform
15:24 Cowen and Company, LLC
Silicon Laboratories Outperform
15:23 Cowen and Company, LLC
Ambarella Outperform
15:23 Cowen and Company, LLC
Monolithic Power Systems Outperform
15:23 Cowen and Company, LLC
DSP Group Outperform
15:22 Cowen and Company, LLC
Ceva Outperform
15:22 Cowen and Company, LLC
Broadcom Outperform
15:22 Cowen and Company, LLC
NVIDIA Outperform
15:22 Cowen and Company, LLC
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Outperform
15:20 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Walmart Hold
15:20 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Walmart buy
15:19 Credit Suisse Group
Pfizer Neutral
15:18 Wells Fargo & Co
Intel Outperform
15:18 Macquarie Research
Intel Outperform
15:15 Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
15:15 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
General Electric Hold
15:14 Morningstar
Coca-Cola buy
15:11 Morningstar
ExxonMobil buy
15:05 DZ BANK
RTL Halten
14:58 BTIG Research
LaSalle Hotel Properties Buy
14:55 UBS AG
Enbridge Energy Partners LPPartnership Units Neutral
14:50 D.A. Davidson & Co.
Barnes Group Neutral
14:46 BMO Capital Markets
Welltower Market Perform
14:36 UBS AG
Visa Neutral
14:35 UBS AG
MasterCard Neutral
14:29 Baader Bank
OSRAM buy
14:21 Deutsche Bank AG
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Buy
14:08 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
GasLog Partners LP Partnership Units Neutral
14:07 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Golar LNG Partners LP Partnership Units Neutral
14:06 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Hoegh LNG Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
14:03 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Five Prime Therapeutics Neutral
14:02 Barclays Capital
Coupa Software Equal weight
13:56 Warburg Research
Rocket Internet buy
13:53 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Heska Neutral

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB