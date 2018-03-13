Inditex overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Inditex vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 37 auf 34 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Negative Währungseffekte dürften den Umsatz des weltgrößten Textilkonzerns gebremst haben, geht aus einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Der Experte reduzierte seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2018 bis 2020, sieht für die Aktie aber ein positives Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis./edh/gl
Datum der Analyse: 12.03.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
34.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
24.67 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
37.82%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
24.31 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39.86%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
