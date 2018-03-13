13.03.2018 15:03:10

Inditex overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Inditex vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 37 auf 34 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Negative Währungseffekte dürften den Umsatz des weltgrößten Textilkonzerns gebremst haben, geht aus einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Der Experte reduzierte seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2018 bis 2020, sieht für die Aktie aber ein positives Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis./edh/gl

Datum der Analyse: 12.03.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
34.00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
24.67 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
37.82%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
24.31 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39.86%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Analysen

15:03 Inditex overweight Barclays Capital
05.03.18 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
26.02.18 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.18 Inditex buy Citigroup Corp.
26.02.18 Inditex buy Kepler Cheuvreux

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 29.00 -8.75% Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

18:23 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
EON overweight
17:47 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
17:37 Barrington Research
Townsquare Medi a Outperform
16:15 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Sarepta Therapeutics Buy
16:12 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Hannover Rück Halten
16:04 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
15:40 Morgan Stanley
Software Underweight
15:14 Citigroup Corp.
Deutsche Post buy
15:06 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Volkswagen (VW) vz Conviction Buy List
15:05 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Outperform
15:04 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Amazon buy
15:03 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Neutral
15:03 Barclays Capital
Inditex overweight
15:02 Bernstein Research
Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
15:01 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
GEA Halten
14:53 DZ BANK
EON kaufen
14:49 Commerzbank AG
RWE buy
14:48 Commerzbank AG
Software Hold
14:48 Commerzbank AG
WACKER CHEMIE buy
14:45 The Benchmark Company
National CineMedia Buy
14:39 Needham & Company, LLC
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Buy
14:36 UBS AG
Hannover Rück Neutral
14:32 Needham & Company, LLC
Nutani a Buy
14:30 UBS AG
Software Neutral
14:08 Lake Street
InnerWorkings Buy
13:53 Needham & Company, LLC
Coupa Software Buy
13:49 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Outperform
13:48 Citigroup Corp.
GEA Neutral
13:47 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Stitch Fi a Hold
13:42 UBS AG
RWE buy
13:40 Citigroup Corp.
Siltronic buy
13:40 equinet AG
GEA Neutral
13:39 UBS AG
EON buy
13:39 equinet AG
Hannover Rück Neutral
13:38 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
General Electric verkaufen
13:35 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Sanofi Neutral
13:35 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ASML NV Conviction Buy List
13:34 DZ BANK
Vonovia kaufen
13:33 Maxim Group
Tsakos Energy Navigation Buy
13:33 Oddo Seydler Bank AG
Software buy
13:32 RBC Capital Markets
MorphoSys Underperform
13:31 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
MorphoSys Neutral
13:31 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Piedmont Office Realty Trus a Sell
13:31 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
13:29 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Essilor Neutral
13:29 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Highwoods Properties Hold
13:29 UBS AG
innogy Neutral
13:28 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Brandywine Realty Trus Hold
13:27 UBS AG
LafargeHolcim Neutral
13:27 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
MorphoSys buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB