11.05.2018 07:59:43
Inditex buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 33,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards überarbeitete in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Bewertungsmodell mit Blick auf die anstehenden Immobilien-Abschreibungen des spanischen Textilkonzerns. Dadurch sinke seine Prognose für den Gewinn je Aktie im Jahr 2019./la/zb
Datum der Analyse: 10.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
33.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
26.97 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24.21%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
26.97 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.21%
|Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|07:59
|Inditex buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.18
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.03.18
|Inditex buy
|UBS AG
|16.03.18
|Inditex buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|16.03.18
|Inditex buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|30.80
|2.16%
