NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 33,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards überarbeitete in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Bewertungsmodell mit Blick auf die anstehenden Immobilien-Abschreibungen des spanischen Textilkonzerns. Dadurch sinke seine Prognose für den Gewinn je Aktie im Jahr 2019./la/zb



Datum der Analyse: 10.05.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.