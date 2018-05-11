11.05.2018 07:59:43

Inditex buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 33,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards überarbeitete in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Bewertungsmodell mit Blick auf die anstehenden Immobilien-Abschreibungen des spanischen Textilkonzerns. Dadurch sinke seine Prognose für den Gewinn je Aktie im Jahr 2019./la/zb

Datum der Analyse: 10.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) buy
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
33.50 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
26.97 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
24.21%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
26.97 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.21%
Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

