LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank Citigroup hat das Kursziel für Imperial Brands auf 2900 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Dividenden des Tabakkonzens seien nun sicherer, schrieb Analyst Adam Spielman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Trends in der Tabakbranche blieben jedoch schwierig. Das Erreichen der Jahresziele hänge nun von der Entwicklung der E-Zigaretten-Marke myBlu im zweiten Halbjahr ab./bek/mis



Datum der Analyse: 10.05.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.