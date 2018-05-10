10.05.2018 14:53:54

Imperial Brands neutral

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank Citigroup hat das Kursziel für Imperial Brands auf 2900 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Dividenden des Tabakkonzens seien nun sicherer, schrieb Analyst Adam Spielman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Trends in der Tabakbranche blieben jedoch schwierig. Das Erreichen der Jahresziele hänge nun von der Entwicklung der E-Zigaretten-Marke myBlu im zweiten Halbjahr ab./bek/mis

Datum der Analyse: 10.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Imperial Brands plc neutral
Unternehmen:
Imperial Brands plc 		Analyst:
Citigroup Corp. 		Kursziel:
29.00 £
Rating jetzt:
neutral		 Kurs*:
27.93 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.83%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
27.96 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.74%
Analyst Name::
Adam Spielman 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Imperial Brands plc 37.32 16.90% Imperial Brands plc

