10.05.2018 14:53:54
Imperial Brands neutral
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank Citigroup hat das Kursziel für Imperial Brands auf 2900 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Dividenden des Tabakkonzens seien nun sicherer, schrieb Analyst Adam Spielman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Trends in der Tabakbranche blieben jedoch schwierig. Das Erreichen der Jahresziele hänge nun von der Entwicklung der E-Zigaretten-Marke myBlu im zweiten Halbjahr ab./bek/mis
Datum der Analyse: 10.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Imperial Brands plc neutral
|Unternehmen:
Imperial Brands plc
|Analyst:
Citigroup Corp.
|Kursziel:
29.00 £
|Rating jetzt:
neutral
|Kurs*:
27.93 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.83%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
27.96 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.74%
|Analyst Name::
Adam Spielman
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Imperial Brands plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Imperial Brands plcmehr Analysen
|14:53
|Imperial Brands neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|13:45
|Imperial Brands buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|12:27
|Imperial Brands Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.18
|Imperial Brands Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.18
|Imperial Brands Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:53
|Imperial Brands neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|13:45
|Imperial Brands buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|12:27
|Imperial Brands Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.18
|Imperial Brands Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.18
|Imperial Brands Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:45
|Imperial Brands buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.05.18
|Imperial Brands Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.04.18
|Imperial Brands buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|04.04.18
|Imperial Brands Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.03.18
|Imperial Brands Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:53
|Imperial Brands neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|12:27
|Imperial Brands Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.18
|Imperial Brands Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.18
|Imperial Brands Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.03.18
|Imperial Brands Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Imperial Brands plc
|37.32
|16.90%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|17:52
|
Imperial Capital
VASCO Data Security In-line
|17:43
|
Canaccord Adams
Astronics Hold
|17:13
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Anheuser-Busch InBev Hold
|16:51
|
RBC Capital Markets
Telefónica Underperform
|16:36
|
Credit Suisse Group
Scout24 Neutral
|16:02
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Turtle Beach Outperform
|16:00
|
Aegis Capital
Match Group (Tinder) Buy
|15:18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Booking Buy
|15:15
|
RBC Capital Markets
Walmart Sector Perform
|15:07
|
Morningstar
Walmart buy
|15:07
|
RBC Capital Markets
Walmart Outperform
|15:06
|
Wells Fargo & Co
Walmart neutral
|15:05
|
Credit Suisse Group
Microsoft Outperform
|14:53
|
Citigroup Corp.
Imperial Brands neutral
|14:46
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
MercadoLibre Hold
|14:40
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Continental overweight
|14:35
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Rapid7 Buy
|14:32
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Nuance Communications Hold
|14:23
|
Credit Suisse Group
Henkel vz Underperform
|14:21
|
Credit Suisse Group
STMicroelectronics Outperform
|14:15
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
United Internet buy
|14:01
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Carvana Buy
|13:58
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
EON buy
|13:54
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Altery a Buy
|13:53
|
Needham & Company, LLC
TechTarget Buy
|13:50
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Infinera Strong Buy
|13:45
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Imperial Brands buy
|13:45
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|13:43
|
RBC Capital Markets
Zalando Outperform
|13:42
|
RBC Capital Markets
UniCredit Outperform
|13:40
|
Credit Suisse Group
Walmart Neutral
|13:39
|
Credit Suisse Group
ING Group Underperform
|13:38
|
Credit Suisse Group
Air France-KLM Neutral
|13:33
|
RBC Capital Markets
Henkel vz Sector Perform
|13:29
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
IPG Photonics Buy
|13:28
|
Credit Suisse Group
Dialog Semiconductor neutral
|13:28
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Coherent Buy
|13:27
|
Credit Suisse Group
EON Neutral
|13:20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
BNP Paribas buy
|13:19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
ING Group buy
|13:16
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Enel Hold
|13:13
|
Deutsche Bank AG
EVOTEC buy
|13:13
|
Craig Hallum
Synaptics Buy
|13:12
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Vodafone Group buy
|13:11
|
Deutsche Bank AG
SAF-Holland SA Hold
|13:10
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schaeffler Underweight
|13:10
|
Deutsche Bank AG
SLM Solutions buy
|13:09
|
Deutsche Bank AG
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|13:07
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Henkel vz Hold
|13:07
|
UBS AG
Enel buy