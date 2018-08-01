01.08.2018 13:51:49

IPG Photonics Buy

Der Analyst Needham & Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für IPG Photonics CorpShs von 280 auf 215 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: IPG Photonics CorpShs Buy
Unternehmen:
IPG Photonics CorpShs 		Analyst:
Needham & Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 215.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 164.04 		Abst. Kursziel*:
31.07%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 174.44 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.25%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:51 IPG Photonics Buy Needham & Company, LLC
10.05.18 IPG Photonics Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.02.18 IPG Photonics Buy The Benchmark Company
24.01.18 IPG Photonics Buy Needham & Company, LLC
01.11.17 IPG Photonics Buy Needham & Company, LLC

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IPG Photonics CorpShs 159.87 -28.64% IPG Photonics CorpShs

