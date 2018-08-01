Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
01.08.2018 13:51:49
IPG Photonics Buy
Der Analyst Needham & Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für IPG Photonics CorpShs von 280 auf 215 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: IPG Photonics CorpShs Buy
|Unternehmen:
IPG Photonics CorpShs
|Analyst:
Needham & Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
$ 215.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 164.04
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31.07%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 174.44
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.25%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu IPG Photonics CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IPG Photonics CorpShsmehr Analysen
|13:51
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|10.05.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|20.02.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|24.01.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|01.11.17
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|13:51
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|10.05.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|20.02.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|24.01.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|01.11.17
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|13:51
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|10.05.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|20.02.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|24.01.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|01.11.17
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|18.07.17
|IPG Photonics Hold
|Canaccord Adams
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IPG Photonics CorpShs
|159.87
|-28.64%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:17
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Pandora Media Hold
|15:09
|
Warburg Research
Koenig & Bauer buy
|15:08
|
Warburg Research
Infineon buy
|15:07
|
RBC Capital Markets
Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|15:06
|
Barclays Capital
JUST EAT overweight
|15:04
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Air France-KLM Neutral
|15:04
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Paycom Software Hold
|15:02
|
Baader Bank
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|15:02
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
HHLA Sell
|15:00
|
Independent Research GmbH
HeidelbergCement neutral
|14:58
|
S&P Capital IQ
Volkswagen (VW) vz Hold
|14:57
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Pfizer Neutral
|14:54
|
The Benchmark Company
Coherent Buy
|14:50
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Apple Neutral
|14:48
|
The Benchmark Company
Huron Consulting Group Buy
|14:47
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Coherent Buy
|14:17
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Enel buy
|14:16
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Airbus Halten
|14:03
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
BNP Paribas buy
|14:03
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|13:58
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy
|13:57
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
BP buy
|13:56
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|13:55
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Apple buy
|13:51
|
Needham & Company, LLC
IPG Photonics Buy
|13:49
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Coherent Buy
|13:48
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Strong Buy
|13:46
|
Needham & Company, LLC
NuVasive Buy
|13:44
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Hologic Buy
|13:43
|
UBS AG
Assicurazioni Generali buy
|13:43
|
UBS AG
ArcelorMittal Sell
|13:42
|
UBS AG
Lloyds Banking Group buy
|13:41
|
UBS AG
Air France-KLM Neutral
|13:39
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
thyssenkrupp buy
|13:37
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
QIAGEN buy
|13:37
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
NewLink Genetics Hold
|13:37
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
OSRAM buy
|13:36
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
CommonWealth REIT Hold
|13:35
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Koenig & Bauer buy
|13:34
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Lilis Energy Buy
|13:34
|
Morgan Stanley
Credit Suisse overweight
|13:32
|
Morgan Stanley
Kering Equal-Weight
|13:31
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Procter & Gamble neutral
|13:17
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Infineon buy
|13:17
|
UBS AG
Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|13:16
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
HeidelbergCement buy
|13:16
|
UBS AG
Infineon buy
|13:15
|
Morgan Stanley
Lufthansa neutral
|13:14
|
UBS AG
RIB Software Sell
|13:13
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Kura Oncology Buy