02.05.2018 18:01:43

HollyFrontier Market Perform

Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für HollyFrontier Corp. von 40 auf 65 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Market Perform" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: HollyFrontier Corp. Market Perform
Unternehmen:
HollyFrontier Corp. 		Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 65.00
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 64.02 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1.53%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 64.14 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.34%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

