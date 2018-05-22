23.05.2018 15:45:06

Grand City Properties neutral

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 21,50 auf 22,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Höhere Bewertungen der Immobilien führten zu einem höheren Nettovermögenswert je Aktie, schrieb Analyst Tom Carstairs in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/ck

Datum der Analyse: 22.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Commerzbank AG 		Kursziel:
22.00 €
Rating jetzt:
neutral		 Kurs*:
20.60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
6.80%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
21.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.76%
Analyst Name::
Tom Carstairs 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 23.10 0.52% Grand City Properties S.A.

