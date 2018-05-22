Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
23.05.2018
Grand City Properties neutral
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 21,50 auf 22,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Höhere Bewertungen der Immobilien führten zu einem höheren Nettovermögenswert je Aktie, schrieb Analyst Tom Carstairs in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/ck
Datum der Analyse: 22.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|23.10
|0.52%
