Grand City Properties buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal von 25 auf 26 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe solide Resultate vorgelegt, hinke der Konkurrenz aber ein wenig hinterher, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf die Offenlegung von Zahlen sei Grand City zuletzt wesentlich besser geworden, lobte der Experte./ajx/ag
Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
26.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
20.64 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25.97%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
20.64 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25.97%
|Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
