19.03.2018 14:13:02

Grand City Properties buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für 2017 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Immobilienkonzerns seien besser als von ihm erwartet, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der MDax-Konzern befinde sich mit Blick auf 2018 in guter Verfassung./ajx/mis

Datum der Analyse: 19.03.2018

Datum der Analyse: 19.03.2018

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
23.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
18.97 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
21.28%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
19.11 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.36%
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:13 Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:03 Grand City Properties buy Kepler Cheuvreux
09:53 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.02.18 Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.02.18 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.

Grand City Properties S.A. 22.98 0.48%

