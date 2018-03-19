HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für 2017 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Immobilienkonzerns seien besser als von ihm erwartet, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der MDax-Konzern befinde sich mit Blick auf 2018 in guter Verfassung./ajx/mis



Datum der Analyse: 19.03.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.