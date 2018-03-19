19.03.2018 14:13:02
Grand City Properties buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für 2017 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Immobilienkonzerns seien besser als von ihm erwartet, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der MDax-Konzern befinde sich mit Blick auf 2018 in guter Verfassung./ajx/mis
Datum der Analyse: 19.03.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
23.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
18.97 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21.28%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
19.11 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.36%
|Analyst Name::
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
09:36
|Grand City Properties profitiert von höheren Mieten (AWP)
|
07:00
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
|
26.02.18
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
|
21.02.18
|Anleihe: Grand City Properties nimmt 125 Mio CHF zu 0,956% bis 2026 auf (AWP)
|
19.02.18
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
|
19.02.18
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
|
19.02.18
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
|
17.11.17
|Grand City Properties wächst zweistellig (Dow Jones)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|22.98
|0.48%
