NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 20 auf 21 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das erhöhte Ziel sei unter anderem Folge einer langfristig etwas besser erwarteten operativen Entwicklung, schrieb Analyst Julian Livingston-Booth in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts eines Abwärtspotenzials zum Kursziel spreche er der Immobilienaktie jedoch nur ein neutrales Votum aus./mf/tih



Datum der Analyse: 04.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.