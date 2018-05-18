18.05.2018 11:56:57

Grand City Properties Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse zum ersten Quartal hätten die Erwartungen leicht übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Julian Livingston-Booth in einer ersten Reaktion am Freitag. Der Ausblick decke sich mit seinen Schätzungen./ag/edh

Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
20.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
20.65 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-3.15%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
20.64 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3.10%
Analyst Name::
Julian Livingston-Booth 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

