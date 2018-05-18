NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse zum ersten Quartal hätten die Erwartungen leicht übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Julian Livingston-Booth in einer ersten Reaktion am Freitag. Der Ausblick decke sich mit seinen Schätzungen./ag/edh



Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018



