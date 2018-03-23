NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Das Nettoanlagevermögen des Immobilienkonzerns habe deutlich positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Tim Leckie in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Aus Bewertungsgründen bleibe es aber beim neutralen Votum. Sein bevorzugter Branchenwert ist Deutsche Wohnen./la/ajx



Datum der Analyse: 23.03.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.