26.03.2018 15:08:11
Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Das Nettoanlagevermögen des Immobilienkonzerns habe deutlich positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Tim Leckie in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Aus Bewertungsgründen bleibe es aber beim neutralen Votum. Sein bevorzugter Branchenwert ist Deutsche Wohnen./la/ajx
Datum der Analyse: 23.03.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
22.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
19.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15.76%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
19.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.79%
|Analyst Name::
Tim Leckie
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|22.98
|0.48%
