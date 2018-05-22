22.05.2018 16:04:25
Grand City Properties Halten
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat Grand City Properties von "Kaufen" auf "Halten" abgestuft und den fairen Wert auf 22,50 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Wohnungsvermieters im ersten Quartal seien etwa im Rahmen seiner Prognosen ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Gemäß der Rating-Systematik entspreche dem fairen Wert von 22,50 Euro die Empfehlung "Halten"./bek/la
Datum der Analyse: 22.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Halten
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
DZ BANK
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Halten
|Kurs*:
20.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
20.82 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Karsten Oblinger
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|22.05.18
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.05.18
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|18.05.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|18.05.18
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|23.10
|0.52%
