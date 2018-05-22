22.05.2018 16:04:25

Grand City Properties Halten

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat Grand City Properties von "Kaufen" auf "Halten" abgestuft und den fairen Wert auf 22,50 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Wohnungsvermieters im ersten Quartal seien etwa im Rahmen seiner Prognosen ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Gemäß der Rating-Systematik entspreche dem fairen Wert von 22,50 Euro die Empfehlung "Halten"./bek/la

Datum der Analyse: 22.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Halten
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
DZ BANK 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Halten		 Kurs*:
20.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
20.82 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Karsten Oblinger 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 23.10 0.52% Grand City Properties S.A.

