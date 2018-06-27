27.06.2018 15:51:28

Global Blood Therapeutics Overweight

Der Analyst Cantor Fitzgerald hat das Kursziel für Global Blood Therapeutics Inc von 69 auf 96 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Overweight
Unternehmen:
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc 		Analyst:
Cantor Fitzgerald 		Kursziel:
$ 96.00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
32.76 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
193.04%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 44.75 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
114.53%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

27.06.18 Global Blood Therapeutics Buy H.C. Wainwright & Co.
27.06.18 Global Blood Therapeutics Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
28.02.18 Global Blood Therapeutics Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
14.12.17 Global Blood Therapeutics Buy Needham & Company, LLC
01.12.17 Global Blood Therapeutics Buy H.C. Wainwright & Co.

