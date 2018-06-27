Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
27.06.2018 15:51:28
Global Blood Therapeutics Overweight
Der Analyst Cantor Fitzgerald hat das Kursziel für Global Blood Therapeutics Inc von 69 auf 96 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
|Analyst:
Cantor Fitzgerald
|Kursziel:
$ 96.00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
32.76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
193.04%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 44.75
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
114.53%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
