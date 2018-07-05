NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Glencore mit Blick auf einen eine Milliarde US-Dollar schweren Aktienrückkauf auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 550 Pence belassen. Damit würde sich die Rendite für die Aktionäre rechnerisch um 1,6 Prozentpunkte auf 7,6 Prozent erhöhen, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Damit würde der Rohstoffproduzent und -händler besser dastehen als die Bergwerksgesellschaften BHP Billiton und Rio Tinto mit einer Dividendenrendite von jeweils 6,6 Prozent./bek/mis



Datum der Analyse: 05.07.2018



