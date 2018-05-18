NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Glencore angesichts eines Medienberichts über eine drohende Korruptionsuntersuchung bei den Geschäften im Kongo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 550 Pence belassen. Der Ansehensverlust und finanzielle Folgen einer solchen Untersuchung seien ungewiss, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er zog einen Vergleich zu ähnlichen Untersuchungsfällen aus der Vergangenheit. Gemessen an einer möglichen Belastung und dem Kursrückgang nach der Meldung erscheine ihm der Marktwertverlust zu hoch./tih/he



Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.