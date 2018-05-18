18.05.2018 21:00:22

Glencore overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Glencore angesichts eines Medienberichts über eine drohende Korruptionsuntersuchung bei den Geschäften im Kongo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 550 Pence belassen. Der Ansehensverlust und finanzielle Folgen einer solchen Untersuchung seien ungewiss, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er zog einen Vergleich zu ähnlichen Untersuchungsfällen aus der Vergangenheit. Gemessen an einer möglichen Belastung und dem Kursrückgang nach der Meldung erscheine ihm der Marktwertverlust zu hoch./tih/he

Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Glencore plc overweight
Unternehmen:
Glencore plc 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
5.50 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
3.82 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
44.06%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
3.80 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44.60%
Analyst Name::
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

