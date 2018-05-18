NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat die Einstufung für Glencore angesichts eines Medienberichts über eine drohende Korruptionsuntersuchung bei den Geschäften im Kongo auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 410 Pence belassen. Obwohl dies keinesfalls eine willkommene Entwicklung sei, erscheine ihm der anfängliche Kursrutsch nach der Meldung völlig übertrieben, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Erstens sei die Gefahr von Ermittlungen seit Jahren bekannt und zweitens dürften diese Jahre dauern, sofern sie sich überhaupt bewahrheiten./tih/bek



