NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline vor Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1900 Pence belassen. Er habe nun die jüngsten Wechselkursveränderungen in seine Schätzungen eingearbeitet, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Entsprechend habe er seine Schätzungen für die Ergebnisse je Aktie des Pharmakonzerns bis 2022 minimal gesenkt./ck/he



Datum der Analyse: 09.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.