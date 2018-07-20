Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
20.07.2018 14:52:20
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" belassen. In puncto Umsatz und Gewinn stimmten seine Schätzungen für den britischen Pharmakonzern mit den Konsenserwartungen überein, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Datum der Analyse: 20.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
17.30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
15.47 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
James Gordon
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|21.03
|4.84%
