20.07.2018 14:52:20

GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" belassen. In puncto Umsatz und Gewinn stimmten seine Schätzungen für den britischen Pharmakonzern mit den Konsenserwartungen überein, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Datum der Analyse: 20.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Neutral
Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
17.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
15.47 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
James Gordon 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)mehr Analysen

14:52 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.07.18 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral Credit Suisse Group
13.07.18 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral Credit Suisse Group
13.07.18 GlaxoSmithKline buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.07.18 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) 21.03 4.84% GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

16:16 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Six Flags Entertainment Neutral
15:27 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Philip Morris Buy
15:26 Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
AmerisourceBergen Neutral
15:26 Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
McKesson Neutral
15:21 Morgan Stanley
Société Générale (Societe Generale) neutral
15:21 Morgan Stanley
BNP Paribas kaufen
15:17 Baader Bank
Unilever buy
15:13 Barclays Capital
Microsoft overweight
15:12 Nomura
Microsoft buy
15:11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Philips Conviction Buy List
15:11 Atlantic Equities
Microsoft overweight
15:09 Wells Fargo & Co
Microsoft Outperform
15:07 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Facebook Buy
15:05 Macquarie Research
Microsoft Neutral
15:02 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ABB Conviction Buy List
15:00 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
General Electric Neutral
14:58 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Enel buy
14:53 DZ BANK
Brenntag Halten
14:53 S&P Capital IQ
Alstom Hold
14:52 Warburg Research
Symrise buy
14:52 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
14:51 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
General Electric Underweight
14:38 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Skyworks Solutions Buy
14:38 Craig Hallum
Skyworks Solutions Buy
14:37 Needham & Company, LLC
Skyworks Solutions Buy
14:31 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens Neutral
14:05 UBS AG
easyJet Neutral
14:05 UBS AG
Ryanair buy
14:05 UBS AG
International Consolidated Airlines buy
14:05 UBS AG
Vodafone Group buy
14:01 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
14:00 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ExxonMobil Neutral
13:58 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
13:57 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Tesla Underweight
13:54 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Roche overweight
13:53 Independent Research GmbH
Software Halten
13:53 DZ BANK
SAP kaufen
13:52 Kepler Cheuvreux
Unilever buy
13:52 DZ BANK
Dürr Halten
13:51 Kepler Cheuvreux
Zalando Hold
13:46 Telsey Advisory Group
Amazon Outperform
13:45 Kepler Cheuvreux
Covestro buy
13:44 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Semtech Buy
13:44 Kepler Cheuvreux
BASF buy
13:43 Kepler Cheuvreux
ABB buy
13:43 Needham & Company, LLC
Axon Enterprise Buy
13:42 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Skechers USA Buy
13:39 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Dril-Quip Neutral
13:26 Williams Capital
Energen Hold
13:23 Bernstein Research
Microsoft Outperform

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB