NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" belassen. In puncto Umsatz und Gewinn stimmten seine Schätzungen für den britischen Pharmakonzern mit den Konsenserwartungen überein, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh



Datum der Analyse: 20.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.