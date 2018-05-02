Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
02.05.2018 16:55:27
General Electric buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Morningstar hat die Aktien des Mischkonzerns General Electric (GE) mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 19 US-Dollar wieder in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Dies geht aus einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./tih/la
Datum der Analyse: 23.04.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: General Electric Co. buy
|Unternehmen:
General Electric Co.
|Analyst:
Morningstar
|Kursziel:
$ 19.00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 14.27
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33.19%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 14.27
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33.19%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu General Electric Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu General Electric Co.mehr Analysen
|16:55
|General Electric buy
|Morningstar
|27.04.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.04.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:55
|General Electric buy
|Morningstar
|27.04.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.04.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:55
|General Electric buy
|Morningstar
|03.04.18
|General Electric Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|30.01.18
|General Electric Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.01.18
|General Electric buy
|Morningstar
|14.11.17
|General Electric buy
|Morningstar
|27.04.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.04.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.18
|General Electric Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.18
|General Electric verkaufen
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.04.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.04.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.03.18
|General Electric Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|General Electric Co.
|14.10
|-2.08%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|18:01
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
HollyFrontier Market Perform
|17:54
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Snap Perform
|17:18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Sysco Buy
|17:18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Euroshop Neutral
|17:00
|
Seaport Global Securities
Verastem Buy
|16:58
|
Morningstar
Intel buy
|16:55
|
Morningstar
General Electric buy
|16:54
|
Morningstar
Amazon Hold
|16:53
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Walmart Hold
|16:52
|
Morningstar
Walmart Hold
|16:50
|
Morningstar
Pfizer buy
|16:49
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Microsoft buy
|16:48
|
Morningstar
Microsoft buy
|16:46
|
Barclays Capital
McDonalds overweight
|16:43
|
Macquarie Research
Apple Outperform
|16:40
|
Barclays Capital
Apple Equal weight
|16:39
|
Atlantic Equities
Apple Neutral
|16:38
|
Morningstar
Apple Hold
|16:36
|
RBC Capital Markets
T-Mobile US Outperform
|16:35
|
BNP PARIBAS
Kering Underperform
|16:05
|
Canaccord Adams
Apple Buy
|16:04
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Umpqua Neutral
|16:03
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Cathay General Bancorp Outperform
|16:02
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
TCF Financial Neutral
|15:57
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Nanometrics Buy
|14:53
|
UBS AG
Fortis Buy
|14:53
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
Aetna Overweight
|14:41
|
The Benchmark Company
Coherent Buy
|14:38
|
The Benchmark Company
Nanometrics Buy
|14:38
|
Credit Suisse Group
DWS (Deutsche Asset Management) Neutral
|14:37
|
HSBC
Apple buy
|14:37
|
The Benchmark Company
1-800-FLOWERSCOM Buy
|14:37
|
The Benchmark Company
Glu Mobile Buy
|14:28
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Zurich Insurance overweight
|14:26
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novo Nordisk Neutral
|14:22
|
Maxim Group
Brinker International Buy
|14:22
|
Maxim Group
Apple Buy
|14:22
|
Maxim Group
Gilead Sciences Buy
|14:22
|
Maxim Group
Seagate Hold
|14:21
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Five9 Buy
|14:19
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Advanced Energy Industries Buy
|14:17
|
Needham & Company, LLC
II-VI Buy
|14:12
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Archer Daniels Midland Neutral
|14:09
|
BNP PARIBAS
Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|14:07
|
BNP PARIBAS
HUGO BOSS Outperform
|14:07
|
UBS AG
Novo Nordisk buy
|14:02
|
UBS AG
Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
|14:02
|
Bernstein Research
Henkel vz Outperform
|14:02
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Anheuser-Busch InBev Underweight
|14:01
|
Bernstein Research
Beiersdorf Underperform