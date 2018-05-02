NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Morningstar hat die Aktien des Mischkonzerns General Electric (GE) mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 19 US-Dollar wieder in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Dies geht aus einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./tih/la



Datum der Analyse: 23.04.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.