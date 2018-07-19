NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für General Electric (GE) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 11 US-Dollar belassen. GE habe die Gewinnerwartungen an das Industriegeschäft verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Stephen Tusa in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh



Datum der Analyse: 19.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.