20.07.2018 14:51:36

General Electric Underweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für General Electric (GE) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 11 US-Dollar belassen. GE habe die Gewinnerwartungen an das Industriegeschäft verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Stephen Tusa in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Datum der Analyse: 19.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: General Electric Co. Underweight
Unternehmen:
General Electric Co. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
$ 11.00
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
$ 13.73 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-19.88%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 13.26 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17.04%
Analyst Name::
Stephen Tusa 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:00 General Electric Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:51 General Electric Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.07.18 General Electric Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.07.18 General Electric Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10.07.18 General Electric Equal weight Barclays Capital

