20.07.2018 14:51:36
General Electric Underweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für General Electric (GE) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 11 US-Dollar belassen. GE habe die Gewinnerwartungen an das Industriegeschäft verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Stephen Tusa in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Datum der Analyse: 19.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: General Electric Co. Underweight
|Unternehmen:
General Electric Co.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 11.00
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
$ 13.73
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-19.88%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 13.26
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17.04%
|Analyst Name::
Stephen Tusa
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu General Electric Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu General Electric Co.mehr Analysen
|15:00
|General Electric Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:51
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.18
|General Electric Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.18
|General Electric Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|15:00
|General Electric Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:51
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.18
|General Electric Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.18
|General Electric Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.05.18
|General Electric Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|02.05.18
|General Electric buy
|Morningstar
|03.04.18
|General Electric Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|30.01.18
|General Electric Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.01.18
|General Electric buy
|Morningstar
|14:51
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.05.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.05.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:00
|General Electric Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.18
|General Electric Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.18
|General Electric Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.07.18
|General Electric Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.06.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|General Electric Co.
|13.30
|-2.92%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|16:16
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Six Flags Entertainment Neutral
|15:27
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Philip Morris Buy
|15:26
|
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
AmerisourceBergen Neutral
|15:26
|
Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
McKesson Neutral
|15:21
|
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale (Societe Generale) neutral
|15:21
|
Morgan Stanley
BNP Paribas kaufen
|15:17
|
Baader Bank
Unilever buy
|15:13
|
Barclays Capital
Microsoft overweight
|15:12
|
Nomura
Microsoft buy
|15:11
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Philips Conviction Buy List
|15:11
|
Atlantic Equities
Microsoft overweight
|15:09
|
Wells Fargo & Co
Microsoft Outperform
|15:07
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Facebook Buy
|15:05
|
Macquarie Research
Microsoft Neutral
|15:02
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ABB Conviction Buy List
|15:00
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
General Electric Neutral
|14:58
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Enel buy
|14:53
|
DZ BANK
Brenntag Halten
|14:53
|
S&P Capital IQ
Alstom Hold
|14:52
|
Warburg Research
Symrise buy
|14:52
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|14:51
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
General Electric Underweight
|14:38
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Skyworks Solutions Buy
|14:38
|
Craig Hallum
Skyworks Solutions Buy
|14:37
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Skyworks Solutions Buy
|14:31
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens Neutral
|14:05
|
UBS AG
easyJet Neutral
|14:05
|
UBS AG
Ryanair buy
|14:05
|
UBS AG
International Consolidated Airlines buy
|14:05
|
UBS AG
Vodafone Group buy
|14:01
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
|14:00
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ExxonMobil Neutral
|13:58
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|13:57
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Tesla Underweight
|13:54
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Roche overweight
|13:53
|
Independent Research GmbH
Software Halten
|13:53
|
DZ BANK
SAP kaufen
|13:52
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Unilever buy
|13:52
|
DZ BANK
Dürr Halten
|13:51
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Zalando Hold
|13:46
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Amazon Outperform
|13:45
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Covestro buy
|13:44
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Semtech Buy
|13:44
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
BASF buy
|13:43
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
ABB buy
|13:43
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Axon Enterprise Buy
|13:42
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Skechers USA Buy
|13:39
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Dril-Quip Neutral
|13:26
|
Williams Capital
Energen Hold
|13:23
|
Bernstein Research
Microsoft Outperform