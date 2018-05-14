Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
14.05.2018 16:57:52
General Electric Buy
Der Analyst Gabelli & Co hat die Einstufung für General Electric Co. auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 22,5 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: General Electric Co. Buy
|Unternehmen:
General Electric Co.
|Analyst:
Gabelli & Co
|Kursziel:
$ 22.50
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 14.73
|Abst. Kursziel*:
52.80%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 14.71
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52.96%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|14.05.18
|General Electric Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|02.05.18
|General Electric buy
|Morningstar
|27.04.18
|General Electric Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.04.18
|General Electric Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|General Electric Co.
|14.70
|1.38%
