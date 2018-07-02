NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Siemens Gamesa auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 14,10 Euro belassen. Unter den Herstellern von Windturbinen favorisiere er Vestas vor Siemens Gamesa und Nordex, schrieb Analyst Manuel Losa in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Eine schlechte Prognostizierbarkeit bei den Margen und Druck auf die Preise sprächen für eine neutrale Positionierung. Längerfristig sei er jedoch positiver eingestellt./bek/mis



Datum der Analyse: 02.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.