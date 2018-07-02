Gamesa Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Siemens Gamesa auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 14,10 Euro belassen. Unter den Herstellern von Windturbinen favorisiere er Vestas vor Siemens Gamesa und Nordex, schrieb Analyst Manuel Losa in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Eine schlechte Prognostizierbarkeit bei den Margen und Druck auf die Preise sprächen für eine neutrale Positionierung. Längerfristig sei er jedoch positiver eingestellt./bek/mis
Datum der Analyse: 02.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SAShs Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SAShs
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
14.10 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11.52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22.37%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
11.51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.56%
|Analyst Name::
Manuel Losa
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SAShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SAShsmehr Analysen
|02.07.18
|Gamesa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.18
|Gamesa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.18
|Gamesa buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|11.06.18
|Gamesa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.06.18
|Gamesa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.18
|Gamesa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.18
|Gamesa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.18
|Gamesa buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|11.06.18
|Gamesa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.06.18
|Gamesa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.06.18
|Gamesa buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|09.05.18
|Gamesa Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.18
|Gamesa buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.04.18
|Gamesa buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|20.03.18
|Gamesa Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|28.06.18
|Gamesa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.18
|Gamesa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.18
|Gamesa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.18
|Gamesa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.18
|Gamesa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.18
|Gamesa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.06.18
|Gamesa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.04.18
|Gamesa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.04.18
|Gamesa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.02.18
|Gamesa Hold
|HSBC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SAShs
|11.51
|0.97%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08.06.18
|
Barclays Capital
Voya Financial Equal weight
|08.06.18
|
Barclays Capital
Athene Equal weight
|08.06.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|08.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Take Two Market Perform
|08.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
International Paper Outperform
|08.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
TCF Financial Market Perform
|08.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Evelo Biosciences Outperform
|08.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Gold Standard Ventures Outperform
|08.06.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
PayPal Outperform
|08.06.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
RWE kaufen
|08.06.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Viavi Solutions Hold
|08.06.18
|
UBS AG
Petroleo Brasileiro Neutral
|08.06.18
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
Old National Bancor Neutral
|08.06.18
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
Eli Lilly and Overweight
|08.06.18
|
DZ BANK
Zalando Halten
|08.06.18
|
Lake Street
Chart Industries Buy
|08.06.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Nestlé Outperform
|08.06.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Deutsche Post Outperform
|08.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Stitch Fi a Hold
|08.06.18
|
Hovde Group
Pinnacle Financial Partners Outperform
|08.06.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Entegris Buy
|08.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
The Trade Des a Buy
|08.06.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
WPP 2012 Hold
|08.06.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|08.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Monolithic Power Systems Buy
|08.06.18
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
Pfizer overweight
|08.06.18
|
Maxim Group
Dominos Pizza Hold
|08.06.18
|
Maxim Group
Sientra Hold
|08.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Conns Hold
|08.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Livanova Buy
|08.06.18
|
UBS AG
Novo Nordisk buy
|08.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
BMW Underweight
|08.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
|08.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Daimler Equal-Weight
|08.06.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Neutral
|08.06.18
|
Bernstein Research
Deutsche Post market-perform
|08.06.18
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Wacker Neuson buy
|08.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Kering Equal-Weight
|08.06.18
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Ralph Lauren a Market Perform
|08.06.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Monolithic Power Systems Outperform
|08.06.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Telefónica Underperform
|08.06.18
|
UBS AG
Kering buy
|08.06.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
HSBC Neutral
|08.06.18
|
Warburg Research
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|08.06.18
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Zalando Hold
|08.06.18
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Kering buy
|08.06.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|08.06.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Airbus buy
|08.06.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Lloyds Banking Group Sell
|08.06.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Kering buy